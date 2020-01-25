Billy Dean Xavier Smartlowit

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, DUII

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Wapato, WA

Larry Gean Buckingham

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Tarance Joseph Gilham

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Port Angeles, WA

Thomas Cesar Manning

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Chad Robert Payant

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Bandon, OR

Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Scott Dale Shattuck

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, harassment

Bail: $42,500

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Robert Noel Tinney

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended, reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Newport, OR

John Henry Wagner

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Violation of wildlife law

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Levi Watkins

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

