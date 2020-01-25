Billy Dean Xavier Smartlowit
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, DUII
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Wapato, WA
Larry Gean Buckingham
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Tarance Joseph Gilham
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Port Angeles, WA
Thomas Cesar Manning
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Chad Robert Payant
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Bandon, OR
Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Scott Dale Shattuck
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, harassment
Bail: $42,500
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Robert Noel Tinney
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended, reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Newport, OR
John Henry Wagner
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Violation of wildlife law
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Levi Watkins
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
