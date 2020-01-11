Amber L. Been
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Leslie Ann Craig
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Tristan Jack Fiscus
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Menacing
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Cekais Toni Ganuelas
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Milwaukie, OR
Kimberly Sue Goode
Age: 56 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle
Bail: $500,000
Last known location: Portland, OR
Ryan Mitchell Kelty
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Initiating false report
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Angel Marie McMurtry
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Christian Ryan Perkins
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct
Bail: $45,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Dustin Ryan Quittschreiber
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude police
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Meacham, OR
Daniel Campos Tappo
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.