Amber L. Been

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Leslie Ann Craig

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Tristan Jack Fiscus

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Menacing

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Cekais Toni Ganuelas

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Milwaukie, OR

Kimberly Sue Goode

Age: 56 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle

Bail: $500,000

Last known location: Portland, OR

Ryan Mitchell Kelty

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Initiating false report

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Angel Marie McMurtry

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Christian Ryan Perkins

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct

Bail: $45,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Dustin Ryan Quittschreiber

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude police

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Meacham, OR

Daniel Campos Tappo

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

