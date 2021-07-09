Kenneth Harold Cox
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston
Samantha Daun Irwin
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston
Cristobal Angel Martinez
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla
Christopher Terrance Michaud
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear: Assault, harassment
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Richland, Washington
Kamisha Marie Moles
Age: 18 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Identity theft, second-degree theft
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Joseph Ray Melow
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, recklessly endangering another person
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Baxter Richard Solmonson
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Frank Pagaza Tamayo
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: College Place
Jonathan Prescott Williams
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Raymond Joseph Wing
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Official misconduct, assault, harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton
