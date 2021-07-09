Kenneth Harold Cox

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston

Samantha Daun Irwin

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston

Cristobal Angel Martinez

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla

Christopher Terrance Michaud

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear: Assault, harassment

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Richland, Washington

Kamisha Marie Moles

Age: 18 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Identity theft, second-degree theft

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Joseph Ray Melow

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, recklessly endangering another person

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Baxter Richard Solmonson

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Frank Pagaza Tamayo

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: College Place

Jonathan Prescott Williams

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Raymond Joseph Wing

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Official misconduct, assault, harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton

