Richard Martin Ambrecht

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear: Riot, third-degree assault

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Sprague River

Karac Drocken Anderson

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Astoria

Janette Patricia Sanchez

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, third-degree theft

Bail: $300,000

Last known location: Boardman

Adam Lawton Edwards II

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Albany

Jeremy Allen Gump

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation: Unlawful use of weapon, attempt to commit Class C felony, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Cornelius

Rose Eyleen Gutierrez

Age: 20 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance, first-degree child neglect

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Othello, Washington

Nina Nicole Madrigal

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance, first-degree child neglect, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor (x2)

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Ross Anthony McIntire Bland

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of livestock animal

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Ela Jaden Paine

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Delivery of methamphetamine (x3), possession of methamphetamine (x3), felon in possession of restricted weapon, manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance (x2), possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Bail: $220,000

Last known location: Kennewick

Sanda Leigh Shirley

Age: 52 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Nampa, Idaho

