Richard Martin Ambrecht
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear: Riot, third-degree assault
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Sprague River
Karac Drocken Anderson
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Astoria
Janette Patricia Sanchez
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, third-degree theft
Bail: $300,000
Last known location: Boardman
Adam Lawton Edwards II
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Albany
Jeremy Allen Gump
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation: Unlawful use of weapon, attempt to commit Class C felony, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Cornelius
Rose Eyleen Gutierrez
Age: 20 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance, first-degree child neglect
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Othello, Washington
Nina Nicole Madrigal
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance, first-degree child neglect, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor (x2)
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Ross Anthony McIntire Bland
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of livestock animal
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Ela Jaden Paine
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Delivery of methamphetamine (x3), possession of methamphetamine (x3), felon in possession of restricted weapon, manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance (x2), possession of Schedule II controlled substance
Bail: $220,000
Last known location: Kennewick
Sanda Leigh Shirley
Age: 52 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Nampa, Idaho
