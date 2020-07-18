Jose Luis Arevalo
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear (FTA): Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Travis Neal Bronson
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation (PV): Burglary, theft, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Ashley Mackenzie Cason
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
David Scott Dechand
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Cekais Toni Ganuelas
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Portland, OR
Tanya Leeane Gill
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Gauge Forest Rane Hart
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, theft
Bail: $26,250
Last known location: Meacham, OR
Trysta AnnMarie Haskett
Age: 18 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, aggravated harassment
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Troy Michael Hays
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: College Place, WA
Joseph Dean Johnson
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
