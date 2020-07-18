Jose Luis Arevalo

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear (FTA): Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Travis Neal Bronson

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation (PV): Burglary, theft, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Ashley Mackenzie Cason

Age: 21 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

David Scott Dechand

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Cekais Toni Ganuelas

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Portland, OR

Tanya Leeane Gill

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Gauge Forest Rane Hart

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, theft

Bail: $26,250

Last known location: Meacham, OR

Trysta AnnMarie Haskett

Age: 18 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, aggravated harassment

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Troy Michael Hays

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: College Place, WA

Joseph Dean Johnson

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

