Trent Bradley Crume

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear: Theft, criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Eugene

Parker James Dressler

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Walla Walla

Daniel Guy Gillman

Age: 69 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Second-degree failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Elgin

Anthony Todd Richards

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation: Resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla

Darby Joe Scott

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Strangulation, menacing, assault

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Michael Thomas Summers

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Giving false information to police, failure to carry/present license

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Michael Glenn Thorne Jr.

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine and marijuana

No bail

Last known location: Spokane Valley

Robert James Vanpelt

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Edwin Villareal Juarez

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Umatilla

Rodney Lee Wade

Age: 66 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

