Trent Bradley Crume
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear: Theft, criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Eugene
Parker James Dressler
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Walla Walla
Daniel Guy Gillman
Age: 69 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Second-degree failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Elgin
Anthony Todd Richards
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation: Resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla
Darby Joe Scott
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Strangulation, menacing, assault
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Michael Thomas Summers
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Giving false information to police, failure to carry/present license
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Michael Glenn Thorne Jr.
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine and marijuana
No bail
Last known location: Spokane Valley
Robert James Vanpelt
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Edwin Villareal Juarez
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Umatilla
Rodney Lee Wade
Age: 66 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
