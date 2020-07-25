Justin Don Connell
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Robert David Clark
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of heroin
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Anna Marie Gibson
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Eugene, OR
Tracee Ray Harris
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Emelsie Ray Hernandez
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Andrew Bejamin Kauffman
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Cory Lee McDonough
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Tyler Joseph Morris
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Aleea Ann Strouse
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Endangering the welfare of a minor
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Shadow Marie Woods
Age: 19 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.