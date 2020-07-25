Justin Don Connell

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Robert David Clark

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of heroin

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Anna Marie Gibson

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Eugene, OR

Tracee Ray Harris

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Emelsie Ray Hernandez

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Andrew Bejamin Kauffman

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Cory Lee McDonough

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tyler Joseph Morris

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Aleea Ann Strouse

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Endangering the welfare of a minor

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Shadow Marie Woods

Age: 19 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

