Christian Alan Acosta

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear: Felon in possession of restricted weapon, giving false information to police

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Pasco

Kimberlee Castellanos

Age: 48 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Umatilla

Jason Eugene Hoecker

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Stanfield

Angel Marie McMurtry

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: Probation violation: Initiating false report, improper use of 911 system

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston

Jenessa Marie Melton

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Second-degree theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Andrea Dawn Quinlan

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Recklessly endangering another person, harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Buchanan Lewis Wallahee

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Reckless driving, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Toppenish, Washington

Kiersta Nicole West

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Bail: $2.4 million

Last known location: La Grande

Amber Marie Carlson

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: Unknown

Last known location: Umatilla

Jeremy Levi Bliss

Age: 46Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of restricted weapon

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

