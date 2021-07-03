Christian Alan Acosta
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear: Felon in possession of restricted weapon, giving false information to police
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Pasco
Kimberlee Castellanos
Age: 48 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Umatilla
Jason Eugene Hoecker
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Stanfield
Angel Marie McMurtry
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: Probation violation: Initiating false report, improper use of 911 system
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston
Jenessa Marie Melton
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Second-degree theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Andrea Dawn Quinlan
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Recklessly endangering another person, harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Buchanan Lewis Wallahee
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Reckless driving, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Toppenish, Washington
Kiersta Nicole West
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Bail: $2.4 million
Last known location: La Grande
Amber Marie Carlson
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: Unknown
Last known location: Umatilla
Jeremy Levi Bliss
Age: 46Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of restricted weapon
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
