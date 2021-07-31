Araceli Contreras

Age: 38 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear: Third-degree theft (x3)

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Leon Deleon Juan

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Gauge Forest Rane Hart

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft

Bail: $120,000

Last known location: Meacham

Brian Lee Lindland

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation: DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test

No bail

Last known location: Prineville

Estevan Jose Martinez

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston

Michelle Lee Phillips

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Hollie Rena Senteney

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Middletown, Ohio

Michael Daniel Stewart

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Second-degree theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Yakima

Andrea Christine Terrazas

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Guadalupe Rodriguez

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston

