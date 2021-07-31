Araceli Contreras
Age: 38 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to appear: Third-degree theft (x3)
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Leon Deleon Juan
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Gauge Forest Rane Hart
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft
Bail: $120,000
Last known location: Meacham
Brian Lee Lindland
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation: DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test
No bail
Last known location: Prineville
Estevan Jose Martinez
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Manufacture/delivery of Schedule II controlled substance
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston
Michelle Lee Phillips
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Hollie Rena Senteney
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Middletown, Ohio
Michael Daniel Stewart
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Second-degree theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Yakima
Andrea Christine Terrazas
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Guadalupe Rodriguez
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston
