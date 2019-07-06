Eric Daniel Drake

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Conspiracy to commit Class C felony

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tana Nicole Halligan

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Marchella Lee Lott

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: FTA (Failure to Appear): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Claremore, OK

Maria Marcelina Montoya

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $320,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Harley Michael Moore

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Colten Robert Schell

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Shirleen Speedis

Age: 51 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Patricia Logan Taylor

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

James Austin Yancy

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.