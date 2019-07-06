Eric Daniel Drake
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Conspiracy to commit Class C felony
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Tana Nicole Halligan
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Marchella Lee Lott
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: FTA (Failure to Appear): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Claremore, OK
Maria Marcelina Montoya
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $320,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Harley Michael Moore
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Colten Robert Schell
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Shirleen Speedis
Age: 51 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Patricia Logan Taylor
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
James Austin Yancy
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
