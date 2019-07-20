Kyle Michael Scott Bannick

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, criminal mischief, harassment

No bail0

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Leopoldo Flores Corrales

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Lacey Renee Hender

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, fleeing/attempt to elude police

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Donald Dean Lake

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Logan Gardner Nielson

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Lucas Anthony Regian

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Salem, OR

Michael Patrick Shannon

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Calvin Eugene Smith

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended

No bail

Last known location: Moses Lake, WA

Melody Jane Swett

Age: 63 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Tevin Anthony Thomas

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

