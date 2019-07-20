Kyle Michael Scott Bannick
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, criminal mischief, harassment
No bail0
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Leopoldo Flores Corrales
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Lacey Renee Hender
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, fleeing/attempt to elude police
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Donald Dean Lake
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Logan Gardner Nielson
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Lucas Anthony Regian
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Salem, OR
Michael Patrick Shannon
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Calvin Eugene Smith
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended
No bail
Last known location: Moses Lake, WA
Melody Jane Swett
Age: 63 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Tevin Anthony Thomas
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
