Brian Larry Jenkins
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Marilyn R. Isom
Age: 59 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jose Luis Gutierrez
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Star Loray Hill
Age: 46 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to carry/present license, driving uninsured
Bail: $3,000
Last known location: Unknown
Ariel Humberto Lopez-Flores
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Eric Keith Griggs
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Kala Marie Jeanette Jones
Age: 43 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamie
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Jason Bradley Phillips
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Guadalupe Perez Rubio
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
James Brown Walker
Age: 74 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
