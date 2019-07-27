Brian Larry Jenkins

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Marilyn R. Isom

Age: 59 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jose Luis Gutierrez

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Star Loray Hill

Age: 46 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to carry/present license, driving uninsured

Bail: $3,000

Last known location: Unknown

Ariel Humberto Lopez-Flores

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Eric Keith Griggs

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Kala Marie Jeanette Jones

Age: 43 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamie

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Jason Bradley Phillips

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Guadalupe Perez Rubio

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

James Brown Walker

Age: 74 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

