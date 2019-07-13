Christopher Michael Allred

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin, theft

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Robert Lloyd Fleetwood

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Jenifer Lee Foster

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct, theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

David Jesse Goertzen

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Samuel Michael Hiatt

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, interfering with police

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Austin Jeffery Hinrichsen

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Derek Scott Jones

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Roger Allen Parrott

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Nicholas Lawrence Poitras

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Steven Mitchell Roberts

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, conspiracy to commit Class A misdemeanor

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

