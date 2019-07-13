Christopher Michael Allred
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin, theft
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Robert Lloyd Fleetwood
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Jenifer Lee Foster
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct, theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
David Jesse Goertzen
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Samuel Michael Hiatt
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, interfering with police
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Austin Jeffery Hinrichsen
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Derek Scott Jones
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Roger Allen Parrott
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Nicholas Lawrence Poitras
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Steven Mitchell Roberts
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, conspiracy to commit Class A misdemeanor
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
