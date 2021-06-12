Victor Owen Mitchell
Age: 68 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Benjamin Michael Neal
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Talithia Marie Mathison
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Sean Matthew Randall
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $320,000
Last known location: Dallas, OR
Jose Antonio Rodriguez Armenta
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked, reckless endangerment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Sean Thomas Stevens
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Menacing, criminal trespass
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Dalton Chase Tanzey
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of restricted weapon
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Sterlene Marie Tresner
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft, interfering with police
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Thomas Elliott West
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Kent, WA
Robert Andrew Whiteshield
Age: 64 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Delivery of heroin
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
