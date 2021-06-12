Victor Owen Mitchell

Age: 68 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Benjamin Michael Neal

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Talithia Marie Mathison

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Sean Matthew Randall

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $320,000

Last known location: Dallas, OR

Jose Antonio Rodriguez Armenta

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked, reckless endangerment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Sean Thomas Stevens

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Menacing, criminal trespass

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Dalton Chase Tanzey

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of restricted weapon

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Sterlene Marie Tresner

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft, interfering with police

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Thomas Elliott West

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Kent, WA

Robert Andrew Whiteshield

Age: 64 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Delivery of heroin

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

