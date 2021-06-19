Jimmy Keith Birdwell

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, assault IV

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Juan Everth Cisneros

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Patrick Wayne Crowson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft II

Bail: $500,000

Last known location: Elgin, OR

Wesley Brandon English

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Helix, OR

Gabriela G. Flores Felix

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft I

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Michelle Diane Grende

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Assault IV, disorderly conduct II

No bail

Last known location: North Powder, OR

Jillian Renee Hamilton

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Giving false information to police, criminal trespass II (x2)

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Sarah Jennie  O'Shea

Age: 50 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $400,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Esteban M. Rodarte

Age:36 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Burglary II, theft I, criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Ivory Ann Sylvester

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Robbery I, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft I (x5), theft II, furnighing firearm in a felony

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

