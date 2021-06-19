Jimmy Keith Birdwell
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, assault IV
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Juan Everth Cisneros
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Patrick Wayne Crowson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft II
Bail: $500,000
Last known location: Elgin, OR
Wesley Brandon English
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Helix, OR
Gabriela G. Flores Felix
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft I
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Michelle Diane Grende
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Assault IV, disorderly conduct II
No bail
Last known location: North Powder, OR
Jillian Renee Hamilton
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Giving false information to police, criminal trespass II (x2)
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Sarah Jennie O'Shea
Age: 50 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $400,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Esteban M. Rodarte
Age:36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Burglary II, theft I, criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Ivory Ann Sylvester
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Robbery I, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft I (x5), theft II, furnighing firearm in a felony
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
