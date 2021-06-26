Rachel Marie Cruz
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to appear: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Umatilla
Bernardo Fernandez
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Walla Walla
Kevin Humberto Gomez
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: First-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first degree burglary
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Frances Louise Green
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Paul Adam Heller
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Baker City
Frances Alexandria James
Age: 22 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Mark William Larson II
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston
Dustin Ray Quittschreiber
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: PV: First-degree theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Richard Tyler Smith
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Garrick Ulysses Young
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another
Bail: $45,000
Last known location: White Swan, Washington
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.