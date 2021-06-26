Rachel Marie Cruz

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Umatilla

Bernardo Fernandez

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Walla Walla

Kevin Humberto Gomez

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: First-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first degree burglary

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Frances Louise Green

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Paul Adam Heller

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Baker City

Frances Alexandria James

Age: 22 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Mark William Larson II

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston

Dustin Ray Quittschreiber

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: PV: First-degree theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Richard Tyler Smith

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Garrick Ulysses Young

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another

Bail: $45,000

Last known location: White Swan, Washington

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

