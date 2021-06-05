Elva Lue Sigur
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Toni Lee Cox
Age: 65 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Richland, OR
Veronica Monique Garza
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Jason Eugene Hoecker
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Diego Vela Ibarra
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Reckless driving, driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Deanna Renee Morton
Age: 54 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Jaden Wayne Orr
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Strangulation, assault
No bail
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Castina Fern Shippentower
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police, interfering with police
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Brian Dewayne Simmons
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Attempt to commit Class C felony, resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Spray, OR
Joseph Lee Swope
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, failure to report as sex offender
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
