Elva Lue Sigur

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Toni Lee Cox

Age: 65 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Richland, OR

Veronica Monique Garza

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Jason Eugene Hoecker

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Diego Vela Ibarra

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Reckless driving, driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Deanna Renee Morton

Age: 54 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Jaden Wayne Orr

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Strangulation, assault

No bail

Last known location: Heppner, OR

Castina Fern Shippentower

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police, interfering with police

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Brian Dewayne Simmons

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Attempt to commit Class C felony, resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Spray, OR

Joseph Lee Swope

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, failure to report as sex offender

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

