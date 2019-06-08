Rachel Irene Butler

Age: 34 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful entry of motor vehicle, theft, criminal trespass.

Bail: $15,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Christian James Dean

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Athena, OR

Michael Allen Dodson

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Manuel Antonio Ochoa Gutierrez

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

James Anthony Jones

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Seth Michael Lowrance

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Yvonne Helen Richardson

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Ryan Goetting Roy

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Lacey, WA

Asa James Rudner

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, interfering with peace officer

Bail: $31,250

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Phenix Wernlund

Age: 18 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.