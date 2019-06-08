Rachel Irene Butler
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful entry of motor vehicle, theft, criminal trespass.
Bail: $15,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Christian James Dean
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Athena, OR
Michael Allen Dodson
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Manuel Antonio Ochoa Gutierrez
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
James Anthony Jones
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Seth Michael Lowrance
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Yvonne Helen Richardson
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Ryan Goetting Roy
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Lacey, WA
Asa James Rudner
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, interfering with peace officer
Bail: $31,250
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Phenix Wernlund
Age: 18 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
