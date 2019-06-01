Bo Xavier Brause
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Julian Isaac Bronson
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment
No bail
Last known location: Lapwai, ID
Tayah Iliene Claughton
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: John Day, OR
Austin Dean Grangood
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Tyler Wayne Jones
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Daniel Christopher Morse
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jori Fawn Peek
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Harry Pete McCormack
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Alex Michael Shaver
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Nathan Ray Tyron
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Caldwell, ID
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
