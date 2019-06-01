Bo Xavier Brause

Age: 28  Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Julian Isaac Bronson

Age: 35  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment

No bail

Last known location: Lapwai, ID

Tayah Iliene Claughton

Age: 21  Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: John Day, OR

Austin Dean Grangood

Age: 25  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Tyler Wayne Jones

Age: 33  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Daniel Christopher Morse

Age: 28  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jori Fawn Peek

Age: 49  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Harry Pete McCormack

Age: 40  Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Alex Michael Shaver

Age: 23  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Nathan Ray Tyron

Age: 40  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Caldwell, ID

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

