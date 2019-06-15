Jose Alonso Armenta
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Michael Gregorio Bermejo
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Shaun Wesley Bower
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Puyallup, WA
Robert Tracy Brissett
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Tina Louise Cole
Age: 38 Sex: F
Charge: Contempt of court
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
James Eric Dillon
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Tacoma, WA
Cody James Gay
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Randy James Krieg
Age: 64 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Athol, ID
Andres Chales Lorenzo
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Sandra Jenny Walsey
Age: 54 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Supplying contraband
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Toppenish, WA
