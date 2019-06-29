James Lee Allen
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Disorderly conduct
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Cody Ray Dubois
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Robbery, theft, menacing, assault
Bail: $156,250
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Allen Joseph Frost
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Michael Thomas Judd
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police officer
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Daysha Lee Lewis
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Amanda Brooke Martin
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Condon, OR
Skyler Shawn Pfleger
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Daniel Ray Ralls
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Anthony Albert Robles
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Dominic Michael Silva
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.