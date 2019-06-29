James Lee Allen

Age: 55  Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Disorderly conduct

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Cody Ray Dubois

Age: 31  Sex: M

Charge: Robbery, theft, menacing, assault

Bail: $156,250

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Allen Joseph Frost

Age: 36  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Michael Thomas Judd

Age: 38  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police officer

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Daysha Lee Lewis

Age: 27  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Amanda Brooke Martin

Age: 30  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Condon, OR

Skyler Shawn Pfleger

Age: 30  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Daniel Ray Ralls

Age: 56  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Anthony Albert Robles

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Dominic Michael Silva

Age: 25  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

