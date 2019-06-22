John Arthur Baxter

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — Failure to Appear (FTA): FTA

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Pedro Lopez Ciprian

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, resisting arrest, possession of forged instrument

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Sagrario Velasco Cortez

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, Reckless driving, refusing to take intoxicant test

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Brandon Daniel James

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Glen Walter Key

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Contempt of court, punitive

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Brian Jon Kimble

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession heroin

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Michael Alan McClure

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of heroin

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Alexander Lucius Mitzimberg

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Alma Silva

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Max Anagin Wilson

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

