John Arthur Baxter
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — Failure to Appear (FTA): FTA
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Pedro Lopez Ciprian
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, resisting arrest, possession of forged instrument
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Sagrario Velasco Cortez
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, Reckless driving, refusing to take intoxicant test
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Brandon Daniel James
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Glen Walter Key
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Contempt of court, punitive
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Brian Jon Kimble
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession heroin
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Michael Alan McClure
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of heroin
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Alexander Lucius Mitzimberg
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Alma Silva
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Max Anagin Wilson
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
