Gabriel Arthur Bohms

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Katherine Jo Capeheart

Age: 47 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Echo, OR

Steven Lee Fox

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Sodomy I, sex abuse I

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Portland, OR

Nina June Hodges

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Carri Ann Olea

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Negotiating bad check (x4), theft II (x4)

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Marchelle Lee Lott

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Claremore, OK

Aleksander C. Padilla

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft I

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Cristobal Jaimes Rogel

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of a weapon

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Alex Joseph Smith

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Identity theft (x2), theft III (x2)

Bail: $300,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Melody Swett

Age: 65 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.