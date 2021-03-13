Gabriel Arthur Bohms
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Katherine Jo Capeheart
Age: 47 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Echo, OR
Steven Lee Fox
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Sodomy I, sex abuse I
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Portland, OR
Nina June Hodges
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Carri Ann Olea
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Negotiating bad check (x4), theft II (x4)
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Marchelle Lee Lott
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Claremore, OK
Aleksander C. Padilla
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft I
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Cristobal Jaimes Rogel
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of a weapon
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Alex Joseph Smith
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Identity theft (x2), theft III (x2)
Bail: $300,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Melody Swett
Age: 65 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
