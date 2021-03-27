Christian Alan Acosta
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear (FTA): Felon in possession of weapon, false info to police
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Blake Paul Belveal
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault IV, harassment
Bail: $500,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Dylan Lance Cantrell
Age: 18 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of stolen vehicle, criminal mischief
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Devin Lindsey Christensen
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Fleeing/or attempting to elude police (x2)
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Cindy Lee Fisher
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: Parole violation (PV): Failure to appear I
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Emily Rose Irwin
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft II
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Dylan Michael Ostrom
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Contempt of court
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
James Alfred Porter
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Benton City, WA
Oscar T. Queahpama
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving under influence of intoxicants
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Warm Springs, OR
Luke Darwin Tillman
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Theft II
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Puyallup, WA
