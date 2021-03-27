Christian Alan Acosta

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear (FTA): Felon in possession of weapon, false info to police

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Blake Paul Belveal

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault IV, harassment

Bail: $500,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Dylan Lance Cantrell

Age: 18 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of stolen vehicle, criminal mischief

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Devin Lindsey Christensen

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Fleeing/or attempting to elude police (x2)

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Cindy Lee Fisher

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: Parole violation (PV): Failure to appear I

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Emily Rose Irwin

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft II

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Dylan Michael Ostrom

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: Contempt of court

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

James Alfred Porter

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Benton City, WA

Oscar T. Queahpama

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving under influence of intoxicants

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Warm Springs, OR

Luke Darwin Tillman

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Theft II

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Puyallup, WA

