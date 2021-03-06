Kevin Michael Aldrich
Age: 63 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Allen Gene Davis
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Gregory Eubanks
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Jammie Leean Gomez
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Adrian Alberto Guerra
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Conspiracy to commit Class A felony
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Robert Lloyd Fleetwood
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamie
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Corey Lee McDonough
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
James Jeffery Nelson
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Spray, OR
Juan Rodriguez Pacheco
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, theft
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Eric Sebastian Shaver
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
