Kevin Michael Aldrich

Age: 63 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Allen Gene Davis

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Gregory Eubanks

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Jammie Leean Gomez

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Adrian Alberto Guerra

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Conspiracy to commit Class A felony

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Robert Lloyd Fleetwood

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamie

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Corey Lee McDonough

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

James Jeffery Nelson

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Spray, OR

Juan Rodriguez Pacheco

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, theft

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Eric Sebastian Shaver

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

