Darin Levi Dettmer
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Cody Lee Farrens
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, theft, felon in possession of firearm, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Jennifer Lynn Helseth
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Joseph Dean Johnson
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Fleeing/attempt to elude police, recklessly endangering another person
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Timothy Allan Kelly
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Attempted arson, recklessly endangering another person
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Sergio Ruiz Monroy
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of forged instrument, forgery, giving false information to police
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Michael Ray Moore
Age: 60 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Juan Rodriguez Pacheco
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Interfering with police/parole/probation officer
Bail: $15,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Damon Alan Preuss
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Yvonne Helen Richardson
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
