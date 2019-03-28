Darin Levi Dettmer

Age: 42  Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Cody Lee Farrens

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, theft, felon in possession of firearm, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Jennifer Lynn Helseth

Age: 40  Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Joseph Dean Johnson

Age: 36  Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Fleeing/attempt to elude police, recklessly endangering another person

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Timothy Allan Kelly

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: Attempted arson, recklessly endangering another person

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Sergio Ruiz Monroy

Age: 36  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of forged instrument, forgery, giving false information to police

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Michael Ray Moore

Age: 60  Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Juan Rodriguez Pacheco

Age: 48  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Interfering with police/parole/probation officer

Bail: $15,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Damon Alan Preuss

Age: 26  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Yvonne Helen Richardson

Age: 39  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

