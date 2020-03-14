Cindy Lee Fisher
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Give false information to police
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Glenda Loretta Fisher
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of meth
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: St. Helens, OR
Chance Lee Gibbs
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
John Michael Grishkin
Age: 60 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Chad Edwards Hays
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Giving false information to police
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Alysa Ann Minthorn
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA)
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Adam Morfin
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, Unlawful possession of controlled substance
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Othello, WA
Eric Nava
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge:
Failure to Appear (FTA): Aggravated theft
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Dominic Michael Silva
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, Forgery, Unlawful possession of meth
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Baker City, OR
John Floyd Ware
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful possession of meth
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
