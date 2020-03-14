Cindy Lee Fisher

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Give false information to police

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Glenda Loretta Fisher

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of meth

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: St. Helens, OR

Chance Lee Gibbs

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

John Michael Grishkin

Age: 60 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Chad Edwards Hays

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Giving false information to police

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Alysa Ann Minthorn

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA)

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Adam Morfin

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Othello, WA

Eric Nava

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge:

Failure to Appear (FTA): Aggravated theft

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Dominic Michael Silva

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, Forgery, Unlawful possession of meth

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Baker City, OR

John Floyd Ware

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful possession of meth

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

