David Andrew Agnew

Age: 25  Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Tracy Elizabeth Passantino Boughn

Age: 49  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Falls City, OR

Michael Dean Burton

Age: 63  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Jennifer Michelle Ellery

Age: 41  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Oregon City, OR

Tikeri Jordan Kerr

Age: 23  Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Daniel Jesse Longhorn

Age: 26  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Cameron Joseph Shawl

Age: 41  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Wawanee Jo Speedis

Age: 29  Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Portland OR

Kylie Ann West

Age: 37  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Forgery

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Leroy Wise Jr.

Age: 55  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, escape

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

