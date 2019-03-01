David Andrew Agnew
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Tracy Elizabeth Passantino Boughn
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Falls City, OR
Michael Dean Burton
Age: 63 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Jennifer Michelle Ellery
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Oregon City, OR
Tikeri Jordan Kerr
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Daniel Jesse Longhorn
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Cameron Joseph Shawl
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Wawanee Jo Speedis
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Portland OR
Kylie Ann West
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Forgery
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Leroy Wise Jr.
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, escape
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
