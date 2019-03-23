Brian Michael Crawford

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault IV, harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Travis William Fielder

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Throwing away lighted material in prohibited area

Bail: $2,5000

Last known location: Athena, OR

Sally A. Ramirez Littlelight

Age: 48 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Alexander Lee Macomber

Age: 29x Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Moses Lake, WA

Shirley Mae Ann Patrick

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, assault of public safety officer

No bail

Last known location: Toppenish, WA

Laura Annette Renz

Age: 47 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Chris Soto

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, misdemeanor treated as violation

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

James Brown Walker

Age: 74 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Jamie Eugene Wilcox

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to report as sex offender

No bail

Last known location: Weston, OR

British Lee Williams

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

