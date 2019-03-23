Brian Michael Crawford
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault IV, harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Travis William Fielder
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Throwing away lighted material in prohibited area
Bail: $2,5000
Last known location: Athena, OR
Sally A. Ramirez Littlelight
Age: 48 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Alexander Lee Macomber
Age: 29x Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Moses Lake, WA
Shirley Mae Ann Patrick
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, assault of public safety officer
No bail
Last known location: Toppenish, WA
Laura Annette Renz
Age: 47 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Chris Soto
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, misdemeanor treated as violation
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
James Brown Walker
Age: 74 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Jamie Eugene Wilcox
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to report as sex offender
No bail
Last known location: Weston, OR
British Lee Williams
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.