Deana Jean Gentry

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Athena, OR

John Wesley Herald

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Interfering with police, menacing

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Jose Manuel Alaniz

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Menacing

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Jamie Rae Rankin

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Heppner, OR

Jeffrey Shawn Rehmke

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Tampering with a witness, bribing a witness

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Tyler Corbin Dunn

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Forgery

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Dominic Michael Silva

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, forgery

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Jesse Miranda

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Strangulation, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Curtis Walter Walker

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Zillah, WA

Natasha Mable Watson Age: 29 Sex: F Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

