Deana Jean Gentry
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Athena, OR
John Wesley Herald
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Interfering with police, menacing
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Jose Manuel Alaniz
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Menacing
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Jamie Rae Rankin
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Jeffrey Shawn Rehmke
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Tampering with a witness, bribing a witness
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Tyler Corbin Dunn
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Forgery
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Dominic Michael Silva
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, forgery
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Jesse Miranda
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Strangulation, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Curtis Walter Walker
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Zillah, WA
Natasha Mable Watson Age: 29 Sex: F Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
