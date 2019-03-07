Rozas Alaniz Jr.
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
Bail: $150,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Felix Chaz Marshawn Colbray
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Menacing, harassment
No bai
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Amber Dawn Dima
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Keshia Lajane Elrod
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Edgar Garcia-Gomez
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Alton Kent Helton
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $75,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kala Marie Jeanette Jones
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock
Jacob Joe Martinez
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Annette Jean McCall
Age: 50 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Warren Zachary Williams
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Initiating false report, theft
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
