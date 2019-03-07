Rozas Alaniz Jr.

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

Bail: $150,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Felix Chaz Marshawn Colbray

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Menacing, harassment

No bai

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Amber Dawn Dima

Age: 33  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Keshia Lajane Elrod

Age: 24  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Edgar Garcia-Gomez

Age: 25  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Alton Kent Helton

Age: 51  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $75,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kala Marie Jeanette Jones

Age: 42  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock

Jacob Joe Martinez

Age: 34  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Annette Jean McCall

Age: 50  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Warren Zachary Williams

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Initiating false report, theft

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

