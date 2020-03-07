Cassie Marie Bogen
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Verle Dean Burnett
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of forged instrument, forgery
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Steven Lee Gallagher
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unlawful possession of firearm
No bail
Last known location: Conraa, IA
Jeeno Jerry Gonzales
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Jason Gilbert Lamere
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Dillan Drake Massey
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Forgery, theft, unlawful entry of motor vehicle
Bail: $15,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Olivia Rivera
Age: 30x Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Nathaniel Gregory Tilden Williams
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, interfering with making report
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Justin Theodore Wallis
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unlawful use of weapon, menacing, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Meacham, OR
Aaron Eagle Watchman
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
