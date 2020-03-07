Cassie Marie Bogen

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Verle Dean Burnett

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of forged instrument, forgery

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Steven Lee Gallagher

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unlawful possession of firearm

No bail

Last known location: Conraa, IA

Jeeno Jerry Gonzales

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Jason Gilbert Lamere

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Dillan Drake Massey

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Forgery, theft, unlawful entry of motor vehicle

Bail: $15,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Olivia Rivera

Age: 30x Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Nathaniel Gregory Tilden Williams

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, interfering with making report

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Justin Theodore Wallis

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unlawful use of weapon, menacing, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Meacham, OR

Aaron Eagle Watchman

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.