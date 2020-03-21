Benjamin Beliz

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Fleeing/attempt to elude police

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jazsanna Meschelle Leibenguth

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michaela Elizabeth McCarty

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Symantha Gray

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Michael Dean Gilliland

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, theft, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Adrian Guardado

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, theft, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

No bail

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Nicholas Adam Meadows

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Menacing, criminal trespass, harassment

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Alton Kent Helton

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Kevin Michael Aldrich

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Sylvia Cesecia Montiel

Age: 46 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Grandview, WA

