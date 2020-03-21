Benjamin Beliz
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Fleeing/attempt to elude police
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jazsanna Meschelle Leibenguth
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michaela Elizabeth McCarty
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Symantha Gray
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Michael Dean Gilliland
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, theft, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Adrian Guardado
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, theft, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
No bail
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Nicholas Adam Meadows
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Menacing, criminal trespass, harassment
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Alton Kent Helton
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Kevin Michael Aldrich
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Sylvia Cesecia Montiel
Age: 46 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Grandview, WA
