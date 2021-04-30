Grace Helen Bockmier
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Scott David Kimble
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Kevin Lee Krouse
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Rigoberto Juarez Ortiz
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Joseph William Palmer
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Burglary
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Echo, OR
Austin Lee Shepperd
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Michael Keith Smith
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Cambryn Keye Smith
Age: 43 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Coos Bay, OR
Zachary James Steagall
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Christian Shane Wilson
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Child neglect II
Bail: $4 million
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
