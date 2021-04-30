Grace Helen Bockmier

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Scott David Kimble

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Kevin Lee Krouse

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Rigoberto Juarez Ortiz

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Joseph William Palmer

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Burglary

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Echo, OR

Austin Lee Shepperd

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Michael Keith Smith

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Cambryn Keye Smith

Age: 43 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Coos Bay, OR

Zachary James Steagall

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Christian Shane Wilson

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Child neglect II

Bail: $4 million

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

