Trent Bradley Crume
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, criminal trespass
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Eugene, OR
Allen Gene Davis
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Teeman Eli Jackson
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Tamera Rae Minthorn
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Leslie Jean Mobley
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Seaside, OR
Jerry Taylor Parsons
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Spokane, WA
Larry Douglas Prock
Age: 60 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Angel Rodelo
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Xavier Michael Rodriguez
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Manuel Russell
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, menacing
Bail: $92,500
Last known location: Bellingham, WA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
