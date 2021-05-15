Trent Bradley Crume

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, criminal trespass

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Eugene, OR

Allen Gene Davis

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Teeman Eli Jackson

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tamera Rae Minthorn

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Leslie Jean Mobley

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Seaside, OR

Jerry Taylor Parsons

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Spokane, WA

Larry Douglas Prock

Age: 60 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Angel Rodelo

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Xavier Michael Rodriguez

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Manuel Russell

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, menacing

Bail: $92,500

Last known location: Bellingham, WA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

