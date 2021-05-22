Kimberly Dumond

James Lee Allen

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Disorderly conduct II

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Gene Ray Ball

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Lisa Ann Darrow

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Kimberly Kae Dumond

Age: 51 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

No bail

Last known location: Echo, OR

Lorenso Rafael Espain

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Vicente Muniz Gonzalez

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Bonney Jo Hill

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Heppner, OR

Cecila Nieta Lechuga

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Reckless driving

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Grandview, WA

Nicole Kerri Morris

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft II

No bail

Last known location: Baker City, OR

John Michael Ralston

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: San Diego, CA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

