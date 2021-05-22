James Lee Allen
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Disorderly conduct II
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Gene Ray Ball
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Lisa Ann Darrow
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Kimberly Kae Dumond
Age: 51 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
No bail
Last known location: Echo, OR
Lorenso Rafael Espain
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Vicente Muniz Gonzalez
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Bonney Jo Hill
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Cecila Nieta Lechuga
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Reckless driving
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Grandview, WA
Nicole Kerri Morris
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft II
No bail
Last known location: Baker City, OR
John Michael Ralston
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: San Diego, CA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
