Brandon Dwayne Bergen

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Gillette, WY

Brandon Patrick Camara

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, theft

Bail: $21,250

Last known location: Bend, OR

Gerson Garcia Lopez

Age: 18 Sex: M

Charge: Attempt to elude police, reckless driving

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

John Glenn Mackie

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, unlawful entry into motor vehicle

Bail: $26,250

Last known location: Hydaburg, AK

Thomas Lee Allen Naylor

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Alexsander Christopher Padilla

Age: 23  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: College Place, WA

Shelby Lynn Sainsbury

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Timothy Michael Stratton

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: Contempt of court

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Matthew James Way

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Harassment, assault, theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Ted Randal Weems

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Coercion, strangulation, assault

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

