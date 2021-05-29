Brandon Dwayne Bergen
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Gillette, WY
Brandon Patrick Camara
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, theft
Bail: $21,250
Last known location: Bend, OR
Gerson Garcia Lopez
Age: 18 Sex: M
Charge: Attempt to elude police, reckless driving
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
John Glenn Mackie
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, unlawful entry into motor vehicle
Bail: $26,250
Last known location: Hydaburg, AK
Thomas Lee Allen Naylor
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Alexsander Christopher Padilla
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: College Place, WA
Shelby Lynn Sainsbury
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Timothy Michael Stratton
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: Contempt of court
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Matthew James Way
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Harassment, assault, theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Ted Randal Weems
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Coercion, strangulation, assault
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
