Deyma Louise Cantu-Smith
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful possession of firearm
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Sagrario Velasco Cortez
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Patrick Wayne Crowson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft II
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Elgin, OR
Walker Dean Erickson
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Nampa, ID
Tesla Brandt Delury
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Bend, OR
K.C. Lee Michael Leon
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Initiating a false report
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Alexander Alton Moore
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Attempt to commit Class A felony, unlawful use of weapon
No bail
Last known location: Echo, OR
Ajamu Dia Nathan
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary II
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Leslie Marie Saldana Diaz
Age: 18 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Jennifer Ranae Sproule
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: The Dalles, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
