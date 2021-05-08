Patrick Crowson

Crowson

Deyma Louise Cantu-Smith

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful possession of firearm

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Sagrario Velasco Cortez

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Patrick Wayne Crowson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft II

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Elgin, OR

Walker Dean Erickson

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Nampa, ID

Tesla Brandt Delury

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Bend, OR

K.C. Lee Michael Leon

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Initiating a false report

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Alexander Alton Moore

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Attempt to commit Class A felony, unlawful use of weapon

No bail

Last known location: Echo, OR

Ajamu Dia Nathan

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary II

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Leslie Marie Saldana Diaz

Age: 18 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Jennifer Ranae Sproule

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of firearm

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: The Dalles, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

