Richard Allen Allison
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Giving false information to police, recklessly endangering another, reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Bonners Ferry, ID
Nancy Lynn Cameron
Age: 53 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Negotiating bad check
No bail
Last known location: Redmond, OR
Robert Alan Bundy
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Contempt of court
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Claudia Yvette Lomas
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Gerald Dwayne Vanderford
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Ernie Paul Thomas
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield
Joseph Patrick Oneal
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Boise, ID
Ruben Villarreal
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $15,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Zoie Marie Tinsley
Age: 19 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment, disorderly conduct
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Walter McBride Roberts
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass
Bail: $27,500
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
