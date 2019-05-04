Richard Allen Allison

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Giving false information to police, recklessly endangering another, reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Bonners Ferry, ID

Nancy Lynn Cameron

Age: 53 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Negotiating bad check

No bail

Last known location: Redmond, OR

Robert Alan Bundy

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Contempt of court

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Claudia Yvette Lomas

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Gerald Dwayne Vanderford

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Ernie Paul Thomas

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield

Joseph Patrick Oneal

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Boise, ID

Ruben Villarreal

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $15,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Zoie Marie Tinsley

Age: 19 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment, disorderly conduct

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Walter McBride Roberts

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass

Bail: $27,500

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

