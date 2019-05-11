Thomas Wayne Fritz
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, strangulation, menacing
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Cesar Arturo Garcia Mendoza
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Shirley Mae Ann Patrick
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Resisting arrest, interfering with police, obstructing government/judicial administration
No bail
Last known location: Toppenish, WA
Jacob Andrew Perez
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Escape, disorderly conduct
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Juan Salinas Ramirez
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Joe Reynolds
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Athena, OR
Christine Faye Spence
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Brandy Nichole Thompson
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Stayton, OR
Chassity Francis Thompson
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Assault
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Kenneth Michael Washburn
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Winooski, VT
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
