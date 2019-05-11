Thomas Wayne Fritz

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, strangulation, menacing

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Cesar Arturo Garcia Mendoza

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Shirley Mae Ann Patrick

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Resisting arrest, interfering with police, obstructing government/judicial administration

No bail

Last known location: Toppenish, WA

Jacob Andrew Perez

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Escape, disorderly conduct

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Juan Salinas Ramirez

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Joe Reynolds

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Athena, OR

Christine Faye Spence

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Brandy Nichole Thompson

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Stayton, OR

Chassity Francis Thompson

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Assault

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Kenneth Michael Washburn

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Winooski, VT

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

