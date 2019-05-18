Eric Scott Arbogast

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Dallon Lee Davis

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Nicolas Landeros Garza

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Dennis Wendelle Sullivan Jr.

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Brian Larry Jenkins

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Thomas Lee Marshall

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, burglary

Bail: $150,000

Last known location: Roseburg, OR

Anthony Albert Robles

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Kamala Kim Tewee

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Daniel Lee Loraen Shelton

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Rodger Valentio Bryars

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Bend, OR

