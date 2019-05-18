Eric Scott Arbogast
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Dallon Lee Davis
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Nicolas Landeros Garza
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Dennis Wendelle Sullivan Jr.
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Brian Larry Jenkins
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Thomas Lee Marshall
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, burglary
Bail: $150,000
Last known location: Roseburg, OR
Anthony Albert Robles
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Kamala Kim Tewee
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Daniel Lee Loraen Shelton
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Rodger Valentio Bryars
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Bend, OR
