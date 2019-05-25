Lonnie Lynn Abbott

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Lucas Lonnie Calhoun

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Michael Kevin Grignon

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: College Place, WA

Joel Thomas Hines

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Joshua Aaron Hughes

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Joseph Newton Kelly

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Brittainey Dale Sue Spencer

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

James Andrew Sumpter III

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Athena, OR

Jordan Lee Swan

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: White Swan, WA

Larry Dennis Wilson

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

