Lonnie Lynn Abbott
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Lucas Lonnie Calhoun
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Michael Kevin Grignon
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: College Place, WA
Joel Thomas Hines
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Joshua Aaron Hughes
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Joseph Newton Kelly
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Brittainey Dale Sue Spencer
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
James Andrew Sumpter III
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Athena, OR
Jordan Lee Swan
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: White Swan, WA
Larry Dennis Wilson
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.