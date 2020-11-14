Devan James Cooper

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Cheney, WA

Leobardo Covarrubias

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Julio Juan Cristobal

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Shawn Oscar Hansen

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Raymon Martin

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Spokane, WA

Castina Fern Shippentower

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment

Bail: $45,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Travis David Strader

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Amanda Dawn Vandeman

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Miriah Ann Withers Elwell

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Delivery of heroin, possession of heroin

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Farnum Skyler Smart

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft

Bail: $6,250

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

