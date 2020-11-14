Devan James Cooper
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Cheney, WA
Leobardo Covarrubias
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Julio Juan Cristobal
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Shawn Oscar Hansen
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Raymon Martin
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Spokane, WA
Castina Fern Shippentower
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment
Bail: $45,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Travis David Strader
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Amanda Dawn Vandeman
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Miriah Ann Withers Elwell
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Delivery of heroin, possession of heroin
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Farnum Skyler Smart
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft
Bail: $6,250
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
