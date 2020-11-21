Bart Allen Burnison

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pateros, WA

Parrish Nathaniel Calhoun

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault of public safety officer

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Joseph Rudolph Gaboury

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Giving false information on transfer of a firearm

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Sean Tyler Hamilton

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Alexandra Rose Hammond

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Katie Lynn Larson

Age: 34 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Forgery, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Joseph, OR

Isidro Ambriz Mendoza

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful purchase of firearm

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jordan Andres Olivares

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Menacing, harassment

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Anthony Benjamin Penetac

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Coercion, harassment, strangulation

Bail: $150,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Kordd William Thornton

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

