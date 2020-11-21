Bart Allen Burnison
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pateros, WA
Parrish Nathaniel Calhoun
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault of public safety officer
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Joseph Rudolph Gaboury
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Giving false information on transfer of a firearm
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Sean Tyler Hamilton
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Alexandra Rose Hammond
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Katie Lynn Larson
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Forgery, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Joseph, OR
Isidro Ambriz Mendoza
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful purchase of firearm
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jordan Andres Olivares
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Menacing, harassment
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Anthony Benjamin Penetac
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Coercion, harassment, strangulation
Bail: $150,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Kordd William Thornton
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
