Anthony Wayne Ball

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, criminal mischief

Bail: $150,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Nichelle Ann Begay

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Adam Donald Clement

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Salvador Magana

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Interfering with police officer, resisting arrest

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Tyann Francis Martinez

Age: 34 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Gary Donovan McDaniel

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Crystal Lee McKee

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Peter Scott Packard

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

David Jeffery Smith

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Robyn L. Zook

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

