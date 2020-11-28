Anthony Wayne Ball
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, criminal mischief
Bail: $150,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Nichelle Ann Begay
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Adam Donald Clement
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Salvador Magana
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Interfering with police officer, resisting arrest
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Tyann Francis Martinez
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Gary Donovan McDaniel
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Crystal Lee McKee
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Peter Scott Packard
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
David Jeffery Smith
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Robyn L. Zook
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
