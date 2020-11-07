Blake Paul Belveal

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, harassment

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Shanell Rae Butler

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Michelle Rene Daniels

Age: 56 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Negotiating bad check, theft

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Jennifer Michelle Ellery

Age: 43 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Negotiating bad check, theft

No bail

Last known location: Eugene, OR

Shavon Leeonne Erickson

Age: 22 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Tyann Ryen Farley

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Initiating false report

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tanya Leeann Gill

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Charlene Louise Hoobler

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Cecillia Nicole Mitchell

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Richard Shawn Garrett Reed

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

