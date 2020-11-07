Blake Paul Belveal
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, harassment
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Shanell Rae Butler
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Michelle Rene Daniels
Age: 56 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Negotiating bad check, theft
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Jennifer Michelle Ellery
Age: 43 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Negotiating bad check, theft
No bail
Last known location: Eugene, OR
Shavon Leeonne Erickson
Age: 22 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Tyann Ryen Farley
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Initiating false report
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Tanya Leeann Gill
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Charlene Louise Hoobler
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Cecillia Nicole Mitchell
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Richard Shawn Garrett Reed
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
