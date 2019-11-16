Edward Prefontaine Humbert

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Giving false information to police

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Austin Leroy James

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violaton (PV): Menacing

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Mariah Mae McClain

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Daniel Lemus Macias

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Richard Forrest Oakes

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Jack Charles Oar

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Thalia Medrano Torres

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Shelby Ann Tucker

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Brysen Thomas Voshall

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, theft, recklessly endangering another person

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Sam Witty

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

