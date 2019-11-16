Edward Prefontaine Humbert
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Giving false information to police
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Austin Leroy James
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violaton (PV): Menacing
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Mariah Mae McClain
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Daniel Lemus Macias
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, driving while suspended
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Richard Forrest Oakes
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Jack Charles Oar
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Thalia Medrano Torres
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Shelby Ann Tucker
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Brysen Thomas Voshall
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, theft, recklessly endangering another person
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Sam Witty
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.