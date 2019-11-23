D Marcus Tre Bowie
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Christopher Jason Forman
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jeremy Michael Fulton
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass
Bail: $150,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Brian Anthony Gordon
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Boise, ID
Adam Wayne Grinder
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Menacing, harassment, disorderly conduct
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Joel Thomas Hines
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Wendy Lynn Long
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Edwin Thomas Morning Owl
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, failure to perform duties of driver
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Stephen Lester Prock
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Strangulation, harassment, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Derrick Curtis Senator Stahi
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
