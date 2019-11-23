D Marcus Tre Bowie

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Christopher Jason Forman

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jeremy Michael Fulton

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass

Bail: $150,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Brian Anthony Gordon

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Boise, ID

Adam Wayne Grinder

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Menacing, harassment, disorderly conduct

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Joel Thomas Hines

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Wendy Lynn Long

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Edwin Thomas Morning Owl

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, failure to perform duties of driver

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Stephen Lester Prock

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Strangulation, harassment, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Derrick Curtis Senator Stahi

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

