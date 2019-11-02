Anthony Joseph Andrews
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Disorderly conduct
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: White Swan, WA
Breana Nicole Hodges Burke
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Jason Ralph Duffy
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Sierra Dawn Erickson
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Emmett Lloyd Hankey
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Ryan Mitchell Kelty
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Initiating false report
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Javier Noe Martinez
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Daniel Christopher Morse
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Daniel Jordan Stuart
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Plainview, TX
Jyrone Eashonne Tucker
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
