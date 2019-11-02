Anthony Andrews

Anthony Joseph Andrews

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Disorderly conduct

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: White Swan, WA

Breana Nicole Hodges Burke

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Jason Ralph Duffy

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Sierra Dawn Erickson

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Emmett Lloyd Hankey

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Ryan Mitchell Kelty

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Initiating false report

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Javier Noe Martinez

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Daniel Christopher Morse

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Daniel Jordan Stuart

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Plainview, TX

Jyrone Eashonne Tucker

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

