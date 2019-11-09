Curtis Wendell Bevan

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Driving while suspended

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jennifer Ashley Cervantes

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Offensive littering

Bail: $1,250

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Adalberto Garcilazo

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana item

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Emelsie Rae Hernandez

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Bonney Jo Hill

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Heppner, OR

Ernest Anders Holmes

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Nicole Lynn Hugill

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Raymond MacDonald

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Dillan Drake Massey

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Timothy Joseph Murphey

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Interfering with making report, harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

