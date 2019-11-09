Curtis Wendell Bevan
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Driving while suspended
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jennifer Ashley Cervantes
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Offensive littering
Bail: $1,250
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Adalberto Garcilazo
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana item
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Emelsie Rae Hernandez
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Bonney Jo Hill
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Ernest Anders Holmes
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Nicole Lynn Hugill
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Raymond MacDonald
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Dillan Drake Massey
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Timothy Joseph Murphey
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Interfering with making report, harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
